Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantbuildingsmokevintagefactoryworld warpublic domainlandscapeBlast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, PennsylvaniaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 932 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7286 x 9377 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAir pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseIron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505764/photo-image-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain licensePollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseBlast furnace at Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503276/blast-furnace-carnegie-illinois-steel-corporation-mill-etna-pennsylvaniaFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508843/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614982/smart-factory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLadle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503969/photo-image-moon-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution factory png sticker, hands destroying environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919697/png-abstract-activism-activistView licenseSteel production. The steel industry poised for wartime demands. Huge ore piles await feeding to hungry blast furnaces.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302508/image-sky-road-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhite-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503494/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039114/stop-air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseSlag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505801/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504456/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSlag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506136/slag-run-off-from-open-hearth-furnace-republic-steel-corp-youngstown-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706825/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseElectric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503450/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution protest background, environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910715/air-pollution-protest-background-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseA scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel Mill, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506055/photo-image-fire-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706826/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504514/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licensePollution quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631772/pollution-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseSmoke stackshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503903/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal energy crisis Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11739427/global-energy-crisis-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLarge electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change, global warming, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590250/climate-change-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseElectric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution protest HD wallpaper, environment remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910723/png-abstract-activism-activistView licenseSmoke stackshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503533/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change, global warming, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592565/climate-change-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseSection of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508527/photo-image-plant-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license