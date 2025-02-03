Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageskypersonmanvintagetechnologyworld warpublic domainblueBoys trained in the fundamentals of navigation may become technicians in the armed service, Los Angeles, Calif. Thomas Graham, a member of the Victory Corps at Polytechnic High School, is learning to use a sextant to determine longitude and latitudeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7339 x 9178 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseBoys trained in the fundamentals of navigation may become technicians in the armed service, Los Angeles, Calif. Thomas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506251/photo-image-hand-face-skyFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseLearning how to determine latitude by using a sextant is Senta Osoling, student at Polytechnic High School, Los Angeles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506595/photo-image-face-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStudents at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503937/photo-image-people-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseStudents at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503804/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudents at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505748/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWorking with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504090/photo-image-person-beach-manFree Image from public domain licenseClean energy element group, editable 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200200/clean-energy-element-group-editable-remixView licenseFlexible performance of C-47 transport planes is due in part to their two 1,200 horsepower radial engines and to their three…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503630/photo-image-planes-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseFlower power element group, editable 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200006/flower-power-element-group-editable-remixView licenseIn North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508128/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseDNA nanotechnology Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443361/dna-nanotechnology-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarine Corps barrage balloons, Parris Island, S.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503197/marine-corps-barrage-balloons-parris-island-scFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWoman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506678/woman-work-motor-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWomen become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment conservation png element editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9586053/environment-conservation-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseRiveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWomen are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503352/photo-image-plants-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseP-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507055/photo-image-construction-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDriver of Marine truck, New River, N.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503647/driver-marine-truck-new-river-ncFree Image from public domain licenseJuly 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723257/png-4th-july-poster-1918-americaView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454361/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503439/drill-press-operator-allegheny-ludlum-steele-corp-brackenridge-paFree Image from public domain licenseSave the world png element, editable environment collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9722359/save-the-world-png-element-editable-environment-collage-remixView licenseMarine Corps lieutenant studying glider piloting at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506688/photo-image-background-sunglasses-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaking wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseA young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506719/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license