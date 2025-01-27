Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageconstructionplantplanepersonbuildingvintagetechnologyfactoryA mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 971 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9068 x 7338 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConstruction services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897059/construction-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFitting the tail of a transport plane to the wing center section in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505642/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseMay day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571477/may-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePutting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503728/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional construction Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365506/professional-construction-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWorking on the wing center section at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508003/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseSmart ai technology blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435582/smart-technology-blog-banner-templateView licenseLowering an engine in place in assembling a transport plane in a Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506690/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory ads blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538478/smart-factory-ads-blog-banner-templateView licenseWorking on wing of Consolidated Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503626/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063979/construction-facebook-post-templateView licenseGetting a nose door ready to put on a C-87 transport plane at the end of the assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503528/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy engineering, environmental issue collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903435/energy-engineering-environmental-issue-collage-editable-designView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy engineering, environmental issue collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918878/energy-engineering-environmental-issue-collage-editable-designView licenseAssembling Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503976/assembling-liberator-bomber-consolidated-aircraft-corp-fort-worth-texasFree Image from public domain license3D mechanic in a garage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233561/mechanic-garage-illustration-editable-designView licenseA C-87 transport plane, just off the assembly line, at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation field, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505729/photo-image-plane-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063978/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView licensePutting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503880/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license3D cargo shipment worker editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394185/cargo-shipment-worker-editable-remixView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504394/photo-image-hospital-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseAnimals are dying poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897365/animals-are-dying-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrances Eggleston, aged 23, came from Oklahoma, used to do office work.  