Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacepersonmicrophonevintageworld warpublic domainportraitAnswering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the day and joined her husband at work in the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Both are employed under Civil Service in the Assembly and repair department. Mrs. Davis' training will enable her to take the place of her husband should he be called by the armed serviceView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 972 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9083 x 7356 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506383/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licensePeace not war, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904363/peace-not-war-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseMrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508865/photo-image-plane-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePeace not war, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904340/peace-not-war-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseMrs. Cora Ann Bowen (left) works as a cowler at the Naval Air Base; Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505067/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeace not war, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904724/peace-not-war-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseOyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508135/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePeace not war, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904802/peace-not-war-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseOyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWomen are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508086/photo-image-planes-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEnd world hunger, human rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942322/end-world-hunger-human-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseMrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504411/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnd world poverty, peaceful protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947339/end-world-poverty-peaceful-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseBowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseFormerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509225/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseA rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504198/photo-image-face-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseEnd world poverty, peaceful protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943636/end-world-poverty-peaceful-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseMrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502233/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseEnd world hunger, human rights protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943659/end-world-hunger-human-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseFormerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503909/photo-image-plant-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506443/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseWith a woman's determination, Lorena Craig takes over a man-size job, Corpus Christi, Texas. Before she came to work at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504479/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseAs an NYA trainee working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505593/photo-image-construction-planes-faceFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseLorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505945/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseLorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503325/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licensePearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503823/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseThis sailor mechanic is inspecting a PBY plane at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, Texas. The ship had been…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508060/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licensePainting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508172/photo-image-hand-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain license