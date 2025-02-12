Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestarhandplanefacepersonvintagelogoworld war iiWomen from all fields have joined the production army, Corpus Christi, Texas. Miss Grace Weaver, a civil service worker at the Naval Air Base, and a school teacher before the war, is doing her part for victory along with her brother who is a flying instructor in the Army. 