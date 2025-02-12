Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplaneskypersonseamanvintageworld war iipublic domainHe's like to use that gun on the Axis. After seven years in the Navy, J.D. Estes is considered an old sea salt by his mates at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 945 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7285 x 9246 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseJesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed in a Navy plane, Naval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508501/photo-image-sunglasses-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseJesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed on a Navy plane, Naval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504543/photo-image-sunglasses-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAfter seven years in the Navy, J.D. Estes is considered an old sea salt by his mates at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508699/photo-image-face-person-seaFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAviation cadet in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506661/aviation-cadet-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseJ.D. Estes at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504558/jd-estes-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseStarting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502301/starting-propeller-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFeeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504065/photo-image-plane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAviation cadets in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504232/aviation-cadets-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseWorking inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503143/photo-image-construction-hand-planesFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseCadet L. Deitz at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504462/cadet-deitz-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseFueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508068/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseFueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505667/fueling-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseBowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licensePearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503823/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorking on a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504606/working-plane-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseAviation cadets at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503086/aviation-cadets-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseFeeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505262/photo-image-plane-face-skyFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseAt the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508192/the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseMrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506383/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseFormerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503909/photo-image-plant-face-woodFree Image from public domain license