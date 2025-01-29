rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
An altar in the church dedicated to the Trinity, Trampas, N.M.
Save
Edit Image
personchurchartbuildingvintageworld warpublic domainpainting
Spain poster template, editable design
Spain poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView license
Side altar in the church dedicated to San Lorenzo and San Felipe de Jesus, Trampas, New Mexico
Side altar in the church dedicated to San Lorenzo and San Felipe de Jesus, Trampas, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508123/photo-image-jesus-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
An altar in the church dedicated to the Trinity, Trampas, N.M.
An altar in the church dedicated to the Trinity, Trampas, N.M.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508663/altar-the-church-dedicated-the-trinity-trampas-nmFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
The altar of Nuestra Senora del Carmel on the south wall of the church, Trampas, N.M.
The altar of Nuestra Senora del Carmel on the south wall of the church, Trampas, N.M.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505230/photo-image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Side altar in the church dedicated to the Madonna and to Santiago Matamoro, Trampas, New Mexico
Side altar in the church dedicated to the Madonna and to Santiago Matamoro, Trampas, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509201/photo-image-horse-animal-spaceFree Image from public domain license
Poverty poster template
Poverty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView license
Altar in the church, Trampas, New Mexico. The prevailing colors are grey and blue. A Coca-Cola bottle is used as a candle…
Altar in the church, Trampas, New Mexico. The prevailing colors are grey and blue. A Coca-Cola bottle is used as a candle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504800/photo-image-person-cross-churchFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
The main altar in the church, Trampas, N.M. There are paintings on the wall behind the altar
The main altar in the church, Trampas, N.M. There are paintings on the wall behind the altar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504718/photo-image-wooden-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Church of Trampas, Taos Co., New Mexico
Church of Trampas, Taos Co., New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508832/church-trampas-taos-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Santo bulto and a painting of the Dolorosa in the church, Trampas, New Mexico
A Santo bulto and a painting of the Dolorosa in the church, Trampas, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504841/santo-bulto-and-painting-the-dolorosa-the-church-trampas-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
View of the church, Trampas, New Mexico
View of the church, Trampas, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506773/view-the-church-trampas-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Vintage collection Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206890/vintage-collection-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
View of the church, Trampas, New Mexico
View of the church, Trampas, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504404/view-the-church-trampas-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram story, editable social media design
Vintage collection Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206906/vintage-collection-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Coronation of the Virgin with the Trinity and Saints (c. 1440) by Olivetan Master
Coronation of the Virgin with the Trinity and Saints (c. 1440) by Olivetan Master
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999861/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Sacred heart Jesus Christ portraits
Sacred heart Jesus Christ portraits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129063/sacred-heart-jesus-christ-portraitsView license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
PNG The Crucifixion of Christ, 1500 – 1504 by master of frankfurt, element on transparent background
PNG The Crucifixion of Christ, 1500 – 1504 by master of frankfurt, element on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138832/photo-png-person-crossFree PNG from public domain license
Vintage collection blog banner template, editable ad
Vintage collection blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206914/vintage-collection-blog-banner-template-editableView license
PNG Virgin and Child, The Annunciation to Joachim, and The Meeting at the Golden Gate, ca. 1493 – 1494 by macrino d'alba…
PNG Virgin and Child, The Annunciation to Joachim, and The Meeting at the Golden Gate, ca. 1493 – 1494 by macrino d'alba…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18152512/photo-png-person-churchFree PNG from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Veronica by Master of 1565
Veronica by Master of 1565
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985537/veronica-master-1565Free Image from public domain license
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Saint Mary Magdalene, with an Angel [left panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
Saint Mary Magdalene, with an Angel [left panel] (probably 1340) by Pietro Lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982075/photo-image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Art and mental health Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Art and mental health Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206898/art-and-mental-health-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
A Spanish-American village in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains dating back to 1700 which was once a sheep…
A Spanish-American village in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains dating back to 1700 which was once a sheep…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508526/photo-image-blue-sky-shadowFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
Madonna auf dem Thron, daneben die Heiligen Franziscus und Antonius, als Triptychon, 1861 by edward von steinle
Madonna auf dem Thron, daneben die Heiligen Franziscus und Antonius, als Triptychon, 1861 by edward von steinle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986546/image-person-church-madonnaFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Madonna and Child with God the Father and Cherubim (1480/1490) by Anonymous Artist and Andrea della Robbia
Madonna and Child with God the Father and Cherubim (1480/1490) by Anonymous Artist and Andrea della Robbia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985308/photo-image-golden-frame-faceFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
Madonna and Child, the Trinity, and Saints (1494 (Renaissance)) by Manfredino Bosilio
Madonna and Child, the Trinity, and Saints (1494 (Renaissance)) by Manfredino Bosilio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149903/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license