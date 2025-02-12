Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonbuildingvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainunited statesfilmMelted sulphur from the wells pouring into relay station, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 938 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7819 x 6112 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseLoading sulphur from vat, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508055/loading-sulphur-from-vat-freeport-sulphur-co-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseFreeport Sulphur Co., 60 foot high vat of sulphur, Hoskins Mound, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506125/freeport-sulphur-co-foot-high-vat-sulphur-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNearly exhausted sulphur vat from which railroad cars are loaded, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508490/photo-image-construction-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLoading box cars with sulphur, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506298/loading-box-cars-with-sulphur-freeport-sulphur-co-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSulphur vat 60 feet high, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504652/sulphur-vat-feet-high-freeport-sulphur-co-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseRailroad cars loaded with sulphur, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506374/railroad-cars-loaded-with-sulphur-freeport-sulphur-co-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license60 foot high sulphur vat, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508623/foot-high-sulphur-vat-freeport-sulphur-co-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903746/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseNearly exhausted sulphur vat from which railroad cars are loaded, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504934/photo-image-scenery-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseElectric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503450/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSouthland Paper mill, Kraft (chemical) pulp used in making newsprint, Lufkin, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507989/photo-image-paper-sky-smokeFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLarge electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe water stretching machine of an eastern parachute manufacturer stretches shroud lines so as to make them more adaptable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503405/photo-image-fabric-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHuge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506911/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElectric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLadle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503969/photo-image-moon-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508655/photo-image-planes-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRita Rodriguey,https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506838/rita-rodrigueyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCasting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505708/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license