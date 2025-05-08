Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageplantfacepersonbeachdarkvintagefurniturelogoA noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft CompanyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 965 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7377 x 9174 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPalm beach resort Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002464/palm-beach-resort-instagram-post-templateView licenseA noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company. Nacelle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506549/photo-image-background-texture-plantFree Image from public domain licensePalm beach resort Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769653/palm-beach-resort-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirl worker at lunch also absorbing California sunshine, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502126/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseResort logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002354/resort-logo-templateView licenseTwo assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503773/photo-image-background-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseResort logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710876/resort-logo-templateView licenseA noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company. Nacelle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506742/photo-image-background-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539710/beach-holiday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMen and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18430845/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseGirl inspectors at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company make a careful check of center wings for C-47…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504639/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain licenseSummer logo, editable vintage template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13470617/summer-logo-editable-vintage-template-designView licenseWomen are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseResort hotel logo, editable aesthetic business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13724580/resort-hotel-logo-editable-aesthetic-business-branding-template-designView licenseLunchtime brings a few minutes of rest for these women workers of the assembly line at Douglas Aircraft Company's plant…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503262/photo-image-background-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty product pastel logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774440/beauty-product-pastel-logo-template-editable-designView licenseAnnette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505600/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713426/beach-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnnette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508238/photo-image-background-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSummer logo, editable vintage template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13470360/summer-logo-editable-vintage-template-designView licenseAnnette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503467/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing sports logo template, modern business branding, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7599923/imageView licenseCarefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503567/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing sports logo template, modern business branding, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7599930/imageView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503749/photo-image-face-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseShiraz wine label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14675903/shiraz-wine-label-templateView licenseWoman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506678/woman-work-motor-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9727148/branding-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506810/woman-machinist-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella fashion brand editable logo, line art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11480045/umbrella-fashion-brand-editable-logo-line-art-designView licenseWomen become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseTropical travel vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576362/tropical-travel-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseRiveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505566/riveter-work-the-douglas-aircraft-corporation-plant-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency white logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11395241/travel-agency-white-logo-template-editable-designView licenseWorking with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504090/photo-image-person-beach-manFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView licenseAnnette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505469/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license