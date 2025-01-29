rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Nearly exhausted sulphur vat from which railroad cars are loaded, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Save
Edit Image
constructionsceneryskypersonvintagenaturecarsworld war
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Loading box cars with sulphur, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Loading box cars with sulphur, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506298/loading-box-cars-with-sulphur-freeport-sulphur-co-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain license
Car mortgage, money finance editable remix
Car mortgage, money finance editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715652/car-mortgage-money-finance-editable-remixView license
Freeport Sulphur Co., 60 foot high vat of sulphur, Hoskins Mound, Texas
Freeport Sulphur Co., 60 foot high vat of sulphur, Hoskins Mound, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506125/freeport-sulphur-co-foot-high-vat-sulphur-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain license
Housing mortgage, money finance editable remix
Housing mortgage, money finance editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715413/housing-mortgage-money-finance-editable-remixView license
Nearly exhausted sulphur vat from which railroad cars are loaded, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Nearly exhausted sulphur vat from which railroad cars are loaded, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504934/photo-image-scenery-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women driving poster template
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
Railroad cars loaded with sulphur, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Railroad cars loaded with sulphur, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506374/railroad-cars-loaded-with-sulphur-freeport-sulphur-co-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
Loading sulphur from vat, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Loading sulphur from vat, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508055/loading-sulphur-from-vat-freeport-sulphur-co-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain license
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16188968/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView license
60 foot high sulphur vat, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
60 foot high sulphur vat, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508623/foot-high-sulphur-vat-freeport-sulphur-co-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Sulphur vat 60 feet high, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Sulphur vat 60 feet high, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504652/sulphur-vat-feet-high-freeport-sulphur-co-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Melted sulphur from the wells pouring into relay station, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Melted sulphur from the wells pouring into relay station, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508469/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women driving Instagram post template, editable text
Women driving Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825774/women-driving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unloading a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad iron ore docks by means of Hulett unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio. In the…
Unloading a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad iron ore docks by means of Hulett unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio. In the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506722/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16190451/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502181/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504535/photo-image-construction-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503829/photo-image-construction-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Farming service Instagram post template
Farming service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703870/farming-service-instagram-post-templateView license
A train bringing copper ore out of the mines, Ducktown, Tenn. Fumes from smelting copper for sulfuric acid have destroyed…
A train bringing copper ore out of the mines, Ducktown, Tenn. Fumes from smelting copper for sulfuric acid have destroyed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506521/photo-image-scenery-steam-personFree Image from public domain license
Tractor for rent Instagram post template
Tractor for rent Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703836/tractor-for-rent-instagram-post-templateView license
After the ore is weighed in the "Hewlett" i.e. "Hulett" machine it is dropped in the waiting hopper cars below; Pennsylvania…
After the ore is weighed in the "Hewlett" i.e. "Hulett" machine it is dropped in the waiting hopper cars below; Pennsylvania…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503342/photo-image-person-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license
Women driving Instagram story template
Women driving Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184364/women-driving-instagram-story-templateView license
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504280/pennsylvania-rr-ore-docks-hulett-unloader-operation-cleveland-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508567/photo-image-construction-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" ore unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, a "Hulett" ore unloader in operation, Cleveland, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508545/photo-image-construction-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994590/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A freight train stopping for coal and water at a siding enroute to Gallup, New Mexico, near Laguna, N.M.
A freight train stopping for coal and water at a siding enroute to Gallup, New Mexico, near Laguna, N.M.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508666/photo-image-clouds-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
General view of one of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad classification yards, Chicago, Ill.
General view of one of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad classification yards, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508207/photo-image-smoke-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Roadtrip music mix blog banner template, editable text
Roadtrip music mix blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499344/roadtrip-music-mix-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The regular tracks of the South Yards, at C & NW RR's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.
The regular tracks of the South Yards, at C & NW RR's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502185/photo-image-smoke-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain license