Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagescenerybuildingsvintagefurniturenaturepublic domainlandscapehillsCultivating tobacco at the Puerto Rico Reconstruction Administration experimental area, vicinity of Cayey, Puerto RicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 927 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7728 x 5970 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143638/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseSugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503068/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143900/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseA land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503281/land-and-utility-municipal-housing-project-ponce-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143751/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseSugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505387/sugar-cane-land-yabucoa-valley-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143815/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseVicinity of Corozal, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506104/vicinity-corozal-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mountain set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132134/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSmall farms in the hills, vicinity of Corozal, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502065/small-farms-the-hills-vicinity-corozal-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Nature mountain design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322308/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView licenseFSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503407/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mountain set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132245/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503643/sugar-cane-land-yabucoa-valley-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mountain set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131991/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBurning a field of sugar cane, vicinity of Guanica. This destroys the leaves and makes it easier to cut the canehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503299/photo-image-cloud-scenery-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mountain set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132133/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView licenseTobacco country, vicinity of Barranquitas, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505533/tobacco-country-vicinity-barranquitas-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143301/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseSmall farms in the southwest, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505975/small-farms-the-southwest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143763/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseFSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505989/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mountain set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132246/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFSA - Tenant Purchase borrowers in their garden, by their house, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501743/fsa-tenant-purchase-borrowers-their-garden-their-house-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseRetro landscape borders design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184922/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseFSA borrower in her garden, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505360/fsa-borrower-her-garden-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143829/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseFSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503607/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Nature mountain design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322187/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView licenseFSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505591/photo-image-plants-trees-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143015/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseTwo people kneeling, working in a field, possibly in Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505789/two-people-kneeling-working-field-possibly-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable hill border element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143127/editable-hill-border-element-setView licenseSugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508221/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseRetro landscape borders design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16185207/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseTobacco country, vicinity of Barranquitas Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505733/tobacco-country-vicinity-barranquitas-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616408/imageView licenseChildren of FSA-RR borrower on their farm, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505873/children-fsa-rr-borrower-their-farm-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning Instagram story template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18425555/good-morning-instagram-story-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseFarms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502105/farms-the-vicinity-caribou-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license