rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cultivating tobacco at the Puerto Rico Reconstruction Administration experimental area, vicinity of Cayey, Puerto Rico
Save
Edit Image
scenerybuildingsvintagefurniturenaturepublic domainlandscapehills
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143638/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
Sugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503068/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143900/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
A land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Rico
A land and utility municipal housing project, Ponce, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503281/land-and-utility-municipal-housing-project-ponce-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143751/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
Sugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Rico
Sugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505387/sugar-cane-land-yabucoa-valley-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143815/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
Vicinity of Corozal, Puerto Rico
Vicinity of Corozal, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506104/vicinity-corozal-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Green mountain set, editable design element
Green mountain set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132134/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView license
Small farms in the hills, vicinity of Corozal, Puerto Rico
Small farms in the hills, vicinity of Corozal, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502065/small-farms-the-hills-vicinity-corozal-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Editable Nature mountain design element set
Editable Nature mountain design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322308/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView license
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503407/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Green mountain set, editable design element
Green mountain set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132245/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView license
Sugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Rico
Sugar cane land, Yabucoa Valley Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503643/sugar-cane-land-yabucoa-valley-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Green mountain set, editable design element
Green mountain set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131991/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView license
Burning a field of sugar cane, vicinity of Guanica. This destroys the leaves and makes it easier to cut the cane
Burning a field of sugar cane, vicinity of Guanica. This destroys the leaves and makes it easier to cut the cane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503299/photo-image-cloud-scenery-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Green mountain set, editable design element
Green mountain set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132133/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView license
Tobacco country, vicinity of Barranquitas, Puerto Rico
Tobacco country, vicinity of Barranquitas, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505533/tobacco-country-vicinity-barranquitas-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143301/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
Small farms in the southwest, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505975/small-farms-the-southwest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143763/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505989/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Green mountain set, editable design element
Green mountain set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132246/green-mountain-set-editable-design-elementView license
FSA - Tenant Purchase borrowers in their garden, by their house, Puerto Rico
FSA - Tenant Purchase borrowers in their garden, by their house, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501743/fsa-tenant-purchase-borrowers-their-garden-their-house-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16184922/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView license
FSA borrower in her garden, Puerto Rico
FSA borrower in her garden, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505360/fsa-borrower-her-garden-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143829/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503607/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Editable Nature mountain design element set
Editable Nature mountain design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322187/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView license
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
FSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505591/photo-image-plants-trees-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143015/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
Two people kneeling, working in a field, possibly in Puerto Rico
Two people kneeling, working in a field, possibly in Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505789/two-people-kneeling-working-field-possibly-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Editable hill border element set
Editable hill border element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15143127/editable-hill-border-element-setView license
Sugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Sugar cane land, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508221/sugar-cane-land-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
Retro landscape borders design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16185207/retro-landscape-borders-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Tobacco country, vicinity of Barranquitas Puerto Rico
Tobacco country, vicinity of Barranquitas Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505733/tobacco-country-vicinity-barranquitas-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Motivational quote Facebook post template, editable design
Motivational quote Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616408/imageView license
Children of FSA-RR borrower on their farm, Puerto Rico
Children of FSA-RR borrower on their farm, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505873/children-fsa-rr-borrower-their-farm-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Good morning Instagram story template, aesthetic editable design
Good morning Instagram story template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18425555/good-morning-instagram-story-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Farms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
Farms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502105/farms-the-vicinity-caribou-aroostook-county-meFree Image from public domain license