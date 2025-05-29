Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundfabricpatternspersonartvintagedesignpublic domainMrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt that she made, Pie Town, New Mexico. A community settled by about 200 migrant Texas and Oklahoma farmers who filed homestead claims ... Mrs. Stagg helps her husband in the field with plowing planting, weeding corn and harvesting beans. She quilts while she rests during the noon hour.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 927 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6625 x 5117 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseMrs. Bill Stagg with state quilt she made. A community settled by about 200 migrant Texas and Oklahoma farmers who filed homestead claims. 