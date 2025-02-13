Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenpersonhousebuildingvintagehutnaturepublic domainMarcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 853 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5467 x 3884 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002820/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseBackyard of tenant's home, Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505326/backyard-tenants-home-marcella-plantation-mileston-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain licenseRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002816/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseMarcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505344/marcella-plantation-mileston-missFree Image from public domain licenseRustic cottage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002871/rustic-cottage-element-set-editable-designView licenseAn old house almost hidden by sunflowers, Rodney, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505551/old-house-almost-hidden-sunflowers-rodney-missFree Image from public domain licenseCabin homes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909285/cabin-homes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Day laborers come in cars and trucks to pick cotton on Marcella Plantation, Mileston…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244350/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseResort voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267959/resort-voucher-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Day laborers by cotton house after picking cotton on Marcella Plantation, Mileston…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12319188/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain licenseLake house Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331557/lake-house-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505273/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseCabin homes blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667891/cabin-homes-blog-banner-templateView licenseAn old tenant house with a mud chimney and cotton growing up to its door, which is occupied by Mulattoes, Melrose, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501078/photo-image-wooden-person-houseFree Image from public domain licenseResort voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14331629/resort-voucher-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502649/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466417/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMr. Jones, one of the owners of Marcella Plantation, weighing in cotton by cotton house in field, Mileston, Mississippi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12319469/image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain licenseSign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11983418/sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502643/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseStorm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543891/storm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505837/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain licenseFarming crisis Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466000/farming-crisis-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502670/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseSolitude poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451432/solitude-poster-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: One of tenant families on their porch, Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Mississippi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12320260/image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain licenseNorway travel guide book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434994/norway-travel-guide-book-cover-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505898/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669970/traditional-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Day laborers carrying sacks of cotton from field to cotton house to be weighed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12319239/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574495/real-estate-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Jones, one of the owners of Marcella Plantation, weighing in cotton by cotton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12319261/image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535712/real-estate-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseDay laborers carrying sacks of cotton from field to cotton house to be weighed, Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Mississippi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12319496/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHouse by the sea, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12421598/house-the-sea-editable-paper-craft-collageView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Day laborers carrying sacks of cotton from field to cotton house to be weighed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12244198/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licensePeace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451437/peace-poster-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501082/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453871/beach-holiday-blog-banner-templateView licenseschool, Marcella Plantation. Mileston, Mississippi Delta, Mississippi. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12328102/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license