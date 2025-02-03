rawpixel
New B-25 bombers lined up for final inspection and tests at the flying field of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
B-25 bombers lined up at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test flight, Kansas City, Kansas
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
On North American's outdoor assembly line, a painter cleans the tail section of a P-51 fighter prior to spraying the olive…
B-25 bombers on the outdoor assembly line at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test…
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
B-25 bomber planes at the North American Aviation, Incorporated being hauled along an outdoor assembly line with an…
A wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter planes being prepared for test flight at the field of the North American Aviation, Inc., plant in…
A fast, hard-hitting new A-20 i.e., B-25 attack bomber is brought for a test hop to the flight line at the Long Beach…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
