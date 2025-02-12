Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionplantplaneframepersonvintageworld warpublic domainHelen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new Consolidated transport, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. 