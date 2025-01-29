Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagesceneryplanttreesforestvintagemountainsnaturewaterFirst snow of the season in the foothills of the Little Belt Mountains, Lewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County, MontanaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 946 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7839 x 6183 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFirst snow of the season in the foothills of the Little Belt Mountains, Lewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506404/photo-image-scenery-plant-treesFree Image from public domain licenseSwan couple animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661681/swan-couple-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseFirst snow of the season in the foothills of the Little Belt Mountains, Lewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508223/photo-image-clouds-blue-sky-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseNature holiday flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331546/nature-holiday-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseFirst snow of the season in the foothills of the Little Belt Mountains, Lewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506031/photo-image-cloud-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseMineral water label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14477347/mineral-water-label-template-editable-designView licenseLewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County, Montana. First snow of the season along mountain stream by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152264/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBear hunting animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661665/bear-hunting-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseLewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County, Montana. First snow of the season by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152237/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOne with nature blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667980/one-with-nature-blog-banner-templateView licenseLewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County, Montana. First snow of the season by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151990/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003026/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County, Montana. First snow of the season…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152229/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003020/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseBen Bow Mill of the Metal Reserves' Chromite development, Stillwater County, Montana. This is the first snow of the seasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507093/photo-image-scenery-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licenseSwan couple animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661634/swan-couple-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBen Bow Mill of the Metal Reserves' Chromite development, Stillwater Co., Montana. This is the first snow of the seasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503934/photo-image-scenery-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003021/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseWhite Mountains National Forest, New Hampshirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504443/white-mountains-national-forest-new-hampshireFree Image from public domain licenseWanderlust aesthetic poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18786567/wanderlust-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-textView licenseCattle in corrals on ranch, Beaverhead County, Mont.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505431/cattle-corrals-ranch-beaverhead-county-montFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546702/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseStand of virgin ponderosa pine, Malheur National Forest, Grant County, Oregonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506551/stand-virgin-ponderosa-pine-malheur-national-forest-grant-county-oregonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546316/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseWhite Mountains National Forest, New Hampshirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508637/white-mountains-national-forest-new-hampshireFree Image from public domain licenseMineral water label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14484155/mineral-water-label-template-editable-designView licenseMountain streams in Ouray County, Colorado run yellow because of the tailings from the gold millshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502728/photo-image-scenery-plant-treesFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003018/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseHome of a fruit tree rancher, Delta County, Colo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502913/home-fruit-tree-rancher-delta-county-coloFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546715/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseField of a mountain farm along the Skyline Drive in Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502055/field-mountain-farm-along-the-skyline-drive-virginiaFree Image from public domain licenseFlying pig and pegasus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663829/flying-pig-and-pegasus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseButte, Montana. Part of Columbia Gardens, an outdoor amusement resort. In 1898, W.A. Clark spent a million dollars to change…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151687/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licensePegasus and girl fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663785/pegasus-and-girl-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506046/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003027/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504407/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003023/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseBands of sheep on the Gravelly Range at the foot of Black Butte, Madison County, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507108/photo-image-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license