Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageblue skyskyshadowbuildingvintagemountainnaturewallA Spanish-American village in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains dating back to 1700 which was once a sheep raising center, Trampas, Taos County, New Mexico. Due to the over-grazing and loss of range title, its inhabitants now work as migratory labor and at subsistence farmingView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 970 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7447 x 9215 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel tours Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536598/travel-tours-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrampas, Taos County, New Mexico, a Spanish-American village in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains dating back…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506924/photo-image-scenery-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466159/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrampas, Taos County, New Mexico. A Spanish-American village in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains dating back…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337105/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseTravel expo Instagram template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466145/travel-expo-instagram-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrampas, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505693/trampas-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover mockup, vintage botanical, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808271/book-cover-mockup-vintage-botanical-editable-designView licenseVista westward over the Rio Grande valley from the foothills of the Sangre de Cristos Mountains near Questa, Taos County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508627/photo-image-cloud-sunset-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseMountain poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11618079/mountain-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChapel, Vadito, near Penasco, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505054/chapel-vadito-near-penasco-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMountain climbing poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11519383/mountain-climbing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSangre de Cristo Mountain, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502310/sangre-cristo-mountain-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wall mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192579/editable-wall-mockup-designView licensePlaza of Costilla, near the Colorado line, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504700/plaza-costilla-near-the-colorado-line-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor sign mockup, rustic wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398358/outdoor-sign-mockup-rustic-wall-designView licenseSangre de Cristo Mountainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504829/sangre-cristo-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseJourney abroad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536600/journey-abroad-instagram-post-templateView licenseSangre de Cristo Mountains, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508169/sangre-cristo-mountains-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational podcast ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11618217/motivational-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLooking north from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains above Penasco, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509027/looking-north-from-the-sangre-cristo-mountains-above-penasco-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944661/visit-china-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLooking north from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains above Penasco, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506027/looking-north-from-the-sangre-cristo-mountains-above-penasco-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseAsia travel agency blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443048/asia-travel-agency-blog-banner-templateView licenseSangre de Cristo Mountains, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508045/sangre-cristo-mountains-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWall of China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11645932/wall-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSangre de Cristo Mt., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504545/sangre-cristo-mt-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWinter travel background, retro illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620817/winter-travel-background-retro-illustrationView licenseSangre de Cristo Mts., N.M.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508063/sangre-cristo-mts-nmFree Image from public domain licenseWall of China blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443020/wall-china-blog-banner-templateView licenseVista northward into Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504505/vista-northward-into-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseMountain Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11051842/mountain-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSangre de Cristo Mountains, looking north into Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508182/sangre-cristo-mountains-looking-north-into-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11646038/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlacita, near Penasco, Taos Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503866/placita-near-penasco-taos-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseOutdoor sign mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802733/outdoor-sign-mockup-editable-wall-designView licensePlaza of Trampas, Taos Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504734/plaza-trampas-taos-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseClimbing club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945879/climbing-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseView of the church, Trampas, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506773/view-the-church-trampas-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709242/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseView of the church, Trampas, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504404/view-the-church-trampas-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license