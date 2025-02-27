Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanthousebuildingvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainunited statesSection of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the raw materials for the batch from which fiberglass materials vital to the war effort are producedView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 864 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5495 x 3955 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903746/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseSection of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the raw materials for the batch from which fiberglass materials vital to the war effort are produced Busy stacks give evidence of all-out war production effort at a plant of Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Akron, Ohio Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch

Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Akron, Ohio

Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from which fiberglass is made Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania

Iron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania

Slag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn off from the furnace Blast furnace at Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania

A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel Mill, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to make steel A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield

TVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama

Ladle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.

A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals area

Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.

Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.

Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals area

Smoke stacks