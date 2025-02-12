rawpixel
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation,Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Empowering women Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Empowering women Instagram story template, editable text
Annette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
May day Facebook post template, editable design
A noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company
May day social story template, editable Instagram design
Annette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
May day poster template, editable text and design
Operating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…
May day blog banner template, editable text
Girl worker at lunch also absorbing California sunshine, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Empowering women blog banner template, editable text
Annette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Gender equality Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese-American camp, war emergency relocation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Home repair service poster template, editable text & design
Lunchtime brings a few minutes of rest for these women workers of the assembly line at Douglas Aircraft Company's plant…
Gender equality Instagram post template, editable text
San Francisco, Calif., Apr. 1942 - evacuees of Japanese descent being inoculated as they registered for evacuation, and…
Working women poster template
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Girl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…
D-Day heroes poster template
Students at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.…
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Annette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Training course Instagram post template, editable text
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Anzac day poster template
Annette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Home repair service Instagram story template, editable text
Clerk in one of the stock rooms of North American Aviation, Inc., checking to see if the proper numbers of parts were…
Home repair service Instagram post template, editable text
Annette del Sur publicizing salvage campaign in yard of Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
No to war poster template, editable text and design
Students at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.
