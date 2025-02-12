rawpixel
Welders making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
facepeoplemandarkvintagefactoryworld warpublic domain
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505463/photo-image-light-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506301/photo-image-fire-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503443/photo-image-person-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502805/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Mechanical operator on boiler parts, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503827/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Maintenance mechanic in largest coal press in world, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508032/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Maintenance man at the Combustion Engineering Co. working at the largest cold steel hydraulic press in the world…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508174/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718485/photo-image-smokes-public-domain-maskFree Image from public domain license
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Generator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506192/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503522/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504779/photo-image-hand-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508128/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Girl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502570/photo-image-planes-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Vultee Aircraft Inc., Nashville, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506105/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
This sheet of synthetic rubber coming off the rolling mill at the plant is now ready for drying, B.F. Goodrich Co., Akron…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504271/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license