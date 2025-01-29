rawpixel
General view of part of the South Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
General view of part of the south Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
General view of part of the South Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
General view of part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Diesel switch engine moving freight cars at the South water street freight terminal of the Illinois Central R.R., Chicago…
General view of part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Illinois Central R.R., freight cars at the South Water Street freight terminal, Chicago, Ill. The C & O and Nickel Plate…
General view of part of the South Water street Illinois Central Railroad freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of the South Water street Illinois Central Railroad freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of the South Water Street Illinois Central Railroad freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
Illinois Central R.R., freight cars in South Water Street freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
Diesel switch engine moving freight cars at the South Water street freight terminal of the Illinois Central R.R., Chicago…
Trucks unloading at the inbound freight house of the Illinois Central Railroad, South Water Street freight terminal…
Freight cars at the South Water Street Illinois Central Railroad terminal, Chicago, Ill.
Illinois Central R.R., Chicago, Ill. Vernon Brower, riding the foot board of a diesel switch engine at the South Water…
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
General view of one of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yards, Chicago, Ill.
Tracks leading into the freight house at Proviso yard. This is said to be the largest covered freight house in the world.…
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, tank cars going over the hump at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of yard and some of the locomotive shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad at 40th…
General view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
