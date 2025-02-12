Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionwoodenpersonmanvintagebowworld warpublic domainA Coast Guard sentry stands watch over a new torpedo boat under construction at a southern shipyard. In addition to wooden torpedo boats, the yard also turns out many steel boats for the Navy. Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 967 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7336 x 9104 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCoast Guardsman standing watch over 78-foot torpedo boat. Continual watch is kept. 