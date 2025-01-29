Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesunsetskylightshadowdarkvintagenatureworld warIndiana Harbor Belt RR, switchman demonstrating signalwith a "fusee"- used at twilight and dawn - when visibility is poor. This signal means "go ahead." 