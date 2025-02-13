Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageblue skygrassplanttreesskyshadowshousebuildingMonticello, home of Thomas Jefferson, Charlottesville, Va.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 972 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9144 x 7407 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable blurred agricultural farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161241/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView licenseMonticello, home of Thomas Jefferson, Charlottesville, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505048/monticello-home-thomas-jefferson-charlottesville-vaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357225/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRotunda of the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506769/rotunda-the-university-virginia-charlottesville-vaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUniversity of Virginia Hospital: Hospital building in 1901https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11329195/university-virginia-hospital-hospital-building-1901Free Image from public domain license3D editable flying parcel boxes remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412575/editable-flying-parcel-boxes-remixView licenseCourtyard of the Pan American Building, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504436/courtyard-the-pan-american-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred agricultural farm backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12159919/editable-blurred-agricultural-farm-backdropView licenseSteps of the Pan American Building, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506761/steps-the-pan-american-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729155/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseCourtyard of the Pan American Building, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508847/courtyard-the-pan-american-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729152/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseChapel, Vadito, near Penasco, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505054/chapel-vadito-near-penasco-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397052/dairy-cow-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 12. Bonvillers, France: Chateau de Bonvillers now used as American hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430195/photo-image-hospital-trees-houseFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army. Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, D.C: Exterior view- Isolation Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453505/photo-image-hospital-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred modern house backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163430/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView licenseStone House (Building 16)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348058/stone-house-building-16Free Image from public domain licenseSign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11983418/sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseFront view of the Pan American Union, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506366/front-view-the-pan-american-union-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseHome is a feeling quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641163/home-feeling-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseU.S. Army, Station Hospital, Fort Francis E. Warren, WY: Front viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471793/us-army-station-hospital-fort-francis-warren-wy-front-viewFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466183/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5953418/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage png, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357235/aesthetic-farm-collage-png-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDepot Hospital, Columbus Barracks, Ohio (side)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337890/depot-hospital-columbus-barracks-ohio-sideFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school, education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721844/back-school-education-editable-remixView licenseSide altar in the church dedicated to the Madonna and to Santiago Matamoro, Trampas, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509201/photo-image-horse-animal-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic blue sky background, nature paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836009/aesthetic-blue-sky-background-nature-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseHospital, Little Rock, Arkansashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378193/hospital-little-rock-arkansasFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred Japanese garden backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12165660/editable-blurred-japanese-garden-backdropView licenseSide altar in the church dedicated to San Lorenzo and San Felipe de Jesus, Trampas, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508123/photo-image-jesus-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic blue sky background, nature paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8835806/aesthetic-blue-sky-background-nature-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseFront view of the Pan American Union, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506316/front-view-the-pan-american-union-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred modern house backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163406/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.52, Le Mans, France: Front of old French Abbey Saint Vincent- Ward in foregroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462233/photo-image-hospital-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license3D family going on vacation editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397002/family-going-vacation-editable-remixView licensePNG School architecture building house. .https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15687390/png-school-architecture-building-house-image-rawpixelView license