Memorial day Instagram post template
Belt Railway, looking toward the west yard of clearing yard, taken from bridge of hump, Chicago, Ill.
General view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
A train (or "cut") being pushed out of a receiving yard toward the hump. A brakeman rides each train to signal the engineer…
Train going over the hump at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of one of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad classification yards, Chicago, Ill.
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, tank cars going over the hump at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
View in a departure yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard at twilight, Chicago, Ill.…
Hump master in a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard operating a signal switch system which extends…
General view of part of classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
General view of the hump, Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad classification yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of yard and some of the locomotive shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad at 40th…
View of a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad freight house. A long line of truck trailers are loading and…
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.
General view of one of the departure yards at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
General view of one of the yards of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of the rip tracks at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
A train being pushed over the hump at the Proviso yard, C & NW RR., Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of the Proviso yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill. In the…
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
