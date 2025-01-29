Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehousebuildingdarkvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainfireworksA welder who works in the round-house at the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad's Proviso yardView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 933 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7717 x 6000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseIn the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508076/photo-image-fire-steam-lightFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad roundhouse, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502183/photo-image-building-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910103/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseGreasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505985/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896357/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad worker cultivating the small Victory garden in the Proviso yard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507191/photo-image-buildings-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseGreasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506498/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896652/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseIn the roundhouse at a yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504911/photo-image-steam-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896619/png-element-stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseTwo employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503475/photo-image-face-people-menFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrain pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508138/photo-image-blue-sky-houseFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909970/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad workers cultivating a little Victory garden at Proviso yard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502177/photo-image-person-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral view of one of the departure yards at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504527/photo-image-vintage-car-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909971/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseGeneral view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503939/photo-image-sky-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896558/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseGeneral view of one of the classification yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504116/photo-image-steam-person-smokeFree Image from public domain licensePNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896583/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseView in a departure yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard at twilight, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507086/photo-image-moon-lights-darkFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903746/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseGeneral view of part of classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508040/photo-image-sky-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseA train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506140/photo-image-steam-house-smokeFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLooking toward the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad classification yard. The trestle runs from the ice…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507987/photo-image-background-house-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseFrederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505771/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseJoseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502162/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseGeneral view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505616/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEconomic revival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897372/economic-revival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506689/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license