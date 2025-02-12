rawpixel
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
History quote Facebook story template
Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…
Make love not war Instagram post template
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Call for peace Instagram post template
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
No to war blog banner template
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
History quote Facebook story template
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
A wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
World peace day Instagram post template
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
