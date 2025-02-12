Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantfaceframepersonmanvintagefactoryworld warPunching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 973 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9083 x 7366 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMetal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506077/photo-image-person-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseSheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503164/photo-image-people-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSwitch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseCowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseRiveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseA young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506719/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505686/photo-image-plane-person-darkFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseMaking wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePart of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseEmployees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504142/photo-image-planes-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910109/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseHuge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506911/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIn North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508128/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseBomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508208/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNorth American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504239/photo-image-airplane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503757/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseA nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502148/photo-image-background-construction-plantFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan grocer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616316/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnother North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506153/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502958/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseA wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503128/photo-image-construction-hand-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license