Working with a small steam drop hammer at the blacksmith shop in the Santa Fe R.R. shops, Topeka, Kansas
Men's style poster template, editable text & design
Hammering out a draw bar on the steam drop hammer in the blacksmith shop, Santa Fe R.R. shops, Albuquerque, New Mexico)
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
Santa Fe R.R. locomotive shops, Topeka, Kansas
Earth Day Instagram post template
Servicing engines at coal and sand chutes at Argentine yard, Santa Fe R.R., Kansas City, Kansas
Old Alchemist fantasy remix, editable design
Topeka, Kansas. Workmen manipulating a hot forging which is being hammered under a steam hammer in the smith shop of the…
Casual wear fashion poster template, editable text & design
Retiring a locomotive driver wheel, Shopton, Iowa. The tire is heated by means of gas until it can be slipped over the…
Men's style post template, editable text for social media
Santa Fe R.R. yards and shops, Argentine, Kansas. Argentine yard is at Kansas City, Kansas
Men's style Instagram story template, editable text
The giant Santa Fe R.R. 10 million bushel grain elevator, Kansas
Men's style blog banner template, editable text
Washing one of the Santa Fe R.R. 54 hundred horse power diesel freight locomotives in the roundhouse, Argentine, Kansas.…
Casual wear fashion Instagram story template, editable text
John Kelseh i.e., Kelsch, blacksmith, at his forge in the blacksmith shop at the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island…
Casual wear fashion post template, editable text for social media
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Topeka, Kansas. In the smith shop of the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad. In…
Casual wear fashion blog banner template, editable text
Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad conductor George E. Burton and engineer J.W. Edwards comparing time before pulling…
Album cover template
Topeka, Kansas. Hammering out a drawbar at the giant steam hammer in the smith shop of the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe…
Female witch summoning fantasy remix, editable design
Night view of part of Santa Fe R.R. yard, Kansas City, Kansas
Female witch casting fantasy remix, editable design
Santa Fe R.R. yards, Argentine, Kansas. Argentine yard is at Kansas City, Kansas
Crying animals environment png sticker, global warming remix, editable design
The giant 10 million bushel grain elevator of the Santa Fe R.R., Kansas
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
At the Santa Fe R.R. tie plant, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The ties made of pine and fir, are seasoned for eight months. The…
Startup business man working on laptop
Topeka, Kansas. Workmen manipulating a hot forging which is being hammered under a steam hammer in the smith shop of the…
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Retiring a locomotive driver wheel, Shopton, Iowa. The tire is heated by means of gas until it can be slipped over the…
Air pollution Facebook post template
Santa Fe R.R. yard, Gallup, New Mexico
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
Topeka, Kansas. In the smith shop of the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad. In addition to the making of the railroad…
