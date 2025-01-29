rawpixel
A freight train stopping for coal and water at a siding enroute to Gallup, New Mexico, near Laguna, N.M.
Santa Fe R.R. train stopping for coal and water, Laguna, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508416/santa-rr-train-stopping-for-coal-and-water-laguna-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Flagman standing behind his train to flag oncoming trains at a small siding between Laguna, New Mexico and Gallup, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504389/photo-image-clouds-blue-sky-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
Indian houses and farms on the Laguna Indian reservation, Laguna New Mexico. In the background is Mount Taylor. The Santa Fe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504009/photo-image-background-cloud-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
The Santa Fe R.R. crosses the Southern Pacific R.R. at Vaughn, New Mexiico. A Southern Pacific RR freight passing Vaughn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504392/photo-image-cloud-scenery-spaceFree Image from public domain license
Santa Fe R.R. line going to Albuquerque, New Mexico, past the Isleta Indian reservation, Isleta, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506312/photo-image-clouds-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain license
East bound track of the Santa Fe R.R. across desert country near South Chaves, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509063/photo-image-cloud-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain license
Santa Fe R.R. freight train rounding a curve between Ash Fork and Gleed, Arizona
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505030/photo-image-cloud-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain license
Passing a section house along the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad, Encino vicinity, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509222/photo-image-cloud-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain license
Landscape along the Santa Fe R.R., Willard, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505003/landscape-along-the-santa-rr-willard-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train stopping for water, Tolar, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508465/west-bound-santa-rr-freight-train-stopping-for-water-tolar-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Westbound freight train stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503701/westbound-freight-train-stopping-for-water-melrose-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Santa Fe R.R. freight train rounding a curve between Ash Fork and Gleed, Arizona
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506862/photo-image-cloud-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain license
Santa Fe R.R. yard, Gallup, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508677/santa-rr-yard-gallup-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Santa Fe R.R. freight train rounding a curve between Ash Fork and Gleed, Arizona
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506294/photo-image-cloud-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain license
Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504689/santa-rr-west-bound-freight-stopping-for-water-melrose-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train waiting in a siding to meet an east bound train, Ricardo, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508536/photo-image-steam-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Santa Fe R.R. near Melrose, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506377/santa-rr-near-melrose-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Mojave Desert country, crossed by the Santa Fe R.R., Cadiz, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506570/mojave-desert-country-crossed-the-santa-rr-cadiz-califFree Image from public domain license
Flagman standing at a distance behind a Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight train during a stop, Bagdad, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506627/photo-image-sky-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Santa Fe R.R. line leaving Cadiz, Calif. This town is a junction point with a branch going to Phoenix, Ariz.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503617/photo-image-scenery-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license