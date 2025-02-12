rawpixel
On North American's outdoor assembly line, a painter cleans the tail section of a P-51 fighter prior to spraying the olive…
Memorial day Instagram post template
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504239/photo-image-airplane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506153/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
B-25 bomber planes at the North American Aviation, Incorporated being hauled along an outdoor assembly line with an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503411/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503340/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508117/photo-image-airplane-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506716/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New B-25 bombers lined up for final inspection and tests at the flying field of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508516/photo-image-plant-plane-skyFree Image from public domain license
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter planes being prepared for test flight at the field of the North American Aviation, Inc., plant in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504952/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain license
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507055/photo-image-construction-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504142/photo-image-planes-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503597/photo-image-plant-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503164/photo-image-people-building-manFree Image from public domain license
B-25 bombers on the outdoor assembly line at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507087/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502148/photo-image-background-construction-plantFree Image from public domain license