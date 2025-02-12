rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Women war workers
Save
Edit Image
facepersonvintagefurniturefactoryworld warpublic domainportrait
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506810/woman-machinist-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain license
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503567/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504779/photo-image-hand-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508653/photo-image-plant-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502958/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…
Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506077/photo-image-person-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506153/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503538/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503501/photo-image-construction-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…
Two assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503773/photo-image-background-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506716/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
Stop war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Operating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…
Operating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503955/photo-image-hand-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Vultee Aircraft Inc., Nashville, Tennessee
Working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Vultee Aircraft Inc., Nashville, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506105/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Electronics technician, Goodyear Aircraft Corp., Akron, Ohio
Electronics technician, Goodyear Aircraft Corp., Akron, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503534/electronics-technician-goodyear-aircraft-corp-akron-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war poster template
Say No to war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView license
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503900/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Assembling B-25 bombers at North American Aviation, Kansas City, Kansas
Assembling B-25 bombers at North American Aviation, Kansas City, Kansas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504473/assembling-b-25-bombers-north-american-aviation-kansas-city-kansasFree Image from public domain license