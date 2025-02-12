rawpixel
A good job in the air cleaner of an army truck, Fort Knox, Ky. This soldier, who serves as truckdriver and mechanic, plays…
Colored mechanic, motor maintenance section, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Browning machine gunner, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Good man, good gun: a private of the armored forces does some practice shooting with a 30-calibre Browning machine gun, Fort…
Infantryman with halftrack, a young soldier of the armed forces, holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort…
Light tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Crewman of an M-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Infantryman with halftrack, a young soldier of the armed forces, holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort…
A young soldier of the armored forces holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort Knox, Ky. He likes the piece…
Tank driver, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Tank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Tank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Tank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Tank crew standing in front of M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Tank crew standing in front of an M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tank and crew using small arms, Ft. Knox, Ky.
The crew of an M-3 tank learn all the ways of causing trouble for the Axis with a 75-mm. gun, a 37-mm. gun and four machine…
Tank driver, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
