Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantpeoplemanvintagenatureworld warpublic domainlandscapeJapanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7366 x 9235 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseJapanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation,Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504351/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseBill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505950/bill-stagg-homesteader-with-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCenterville, Calif. Apr. 1942. Young workers of Japanese ancestry picking peas on a farm in Alameda county, before the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098488/image-plant-persons-artFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseStockton, Calif. Apr. 1942. So-called "stoop" laborers weeding a celery field. Many persons of Japanese ancestry worked at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229647/image-plant-persons-natureFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508542/photo-image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseWorld book day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394793/world-book-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseBill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501550/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLos Angeles County, California. The evacuation of Japanese-Americans from West coast areas under United States Army war…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151451/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseManzanar, Calif. June 1942. Ichiro Okumura, 22, left, from Venice, Calif., and Ben Iguchi, 20, from Saugus, thinning young…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229569/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStockton, Calif. Apr. 1942. A so-called "stoop" laborer weeding a celery field, a type of labor many persons of Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229645/image-persons-nature-menFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640610/make-love-not-war-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501737/photo-image-plants-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseCenterville (vicinity), Calif. Apr. 1942. Two Japanese packing cauliflower on a ranch near Centerville, on April 9, date of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229520/image-plant-persons-natureFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGrowers bringing in their crop to a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506167/photo-image-plant-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseMountain View, Calif. 1942(?). Members of the Shibuya family weeding a field on a ranch which they owned prior to evacuation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229549/image-plant-persons-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese-Americans operating a spinach harvester while they wait for final evacuation orders. San Benito County, California…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12144189/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTaking burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502990/photo-image-horse-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSon of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503057/son-jim-norris-homesteader-tying-corn-into-bundles-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePea pickers near Calipatria, California by Dorothea Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098508/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseCenterville (vicinity), Calif. Apr. 1942. Young workers of Japanese ancestry picking peas on a farm in Alameda county…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229638/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license