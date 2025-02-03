rawpixel
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation,Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Bill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
Centerville, Calif. Apr. 1942. Young workers of Japanese ancestry picking peas on a farm in Alameda county, before the…
Stockton, Calif. Apr. 1942. So-called "stoop" laborers weeding a celery field. Many persons of Japanese ancestry worked at…
Japanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.
Bill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curing
Los Angeles County, California. The evacuation of Japanese-Americans from West coast areas under United States Army war…
Manzanar, Calif. June 1942. Ichiro Okumura, 22, left, from Venice, Calif., and Ben Iguchi, 20, from Saugus, thinning young…
Stockton, Calif. Apr. 1942. A so-called "stoop" laborer weeding a celery field, a type of labor many persons of Japanese…
Cultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croix
FSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Centerville (vicinity), Calif. Apr. 1942. Two Japanese packing cauliflower on a ranch near Centerville, on April 9, date of…
Growers bringing in their crop to a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Sugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Mountain View, Calif. 1942(?). Members of the Shibuya family weeding a field on a ranch which they owned prior to evacuation…
Japanese-Americans operating a spinach harvester while they wait for final evacuation orders. San Benito County, California…
Taking burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…
Son of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexico
Pea pickers near Calipatria, California by Dorothea Lange
Centerville (vicinity), Calif. Apr. 1942. Young workers of Japanese ancestry picking peas on a farm in Alameda county…
