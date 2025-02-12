rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
John Kelseh i.e., Kelsch, blacksmith, at his forge in the blacksmith shop at the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island…
Save
Edit Image
firepersonmandarkvintageworld warpublic domainclothing
World peace day Instagram post template
World peace day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Daniel Anastazia, blacksmith's helper at the roundhouse of the Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.
Daniel Anastazia, blacksmith's helper at the roundhouse of the Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507067/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Daniel Anastazia, blacksmith's helper, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.
Daniel Anastazia, blacksmith's helper, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504400/daniel-anastazia-blacksmiths-helper-rock-island-rr-blue-island-illFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Thomas Madrigal greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.
Thomas Madrigal greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506935/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war Instagram post template
Say No to war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537750/say-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503368/photo-image-frame-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary poster template
D-day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502162/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram post template
Make love not war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Sam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…
Sam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508094/photo-image-person-man-darkFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503338/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505762/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Call for peace Instagram post template
Call for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill.; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; Roy Nelin, a box packer in the…
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill.; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; Roy Nelin, a box packer in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502197/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Working with a small steam drop hammer at the blacksmith shop in the Santa Fe R.R. shops, Topeka, Kansas
Working with a small steam drop hammer at the blacksmith shop in the Santa Fe R.R. shops, Topeka, Kansas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508658/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Hammering out a draw bar on the steam drop hammer in the blacksmith shop, Santa Fe R.R. shops, Albuquerque, New Mexico)
Hammering out a draw bar on the steam drop hammer in the blacksmith shop, Santa Fe R.R. shops, Albuquerque, New Mexico)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504140/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
John Sabados washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
John Sabados washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506681/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508076/photo-image-fire-steam-lightFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Switchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Switchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505824/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Self-love reminder quote Instagram post template
Self-love reminder quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640593/self-love-reminder-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Spreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…
Spreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508538/photo-image-dog-construction-animalFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, working as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, working as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504375/photo-image-face-person-darkFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505985/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Music channel Instagram post template, editable text
Music channel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12402148/music-channel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chicago and North Western R.R., Mrs. Thelma Cuvage, working in the sand house at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. Her job is…
Chicago and North Western R.R., Mrs. Thelma Cuvage, working in the sand house at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. Her job is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502206/photo-image-plant-person-houseFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640636/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
Hump master in a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard operating a signal switch system which extends…
Hump master in a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard operating a signal switch system which extends…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508143/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
General view of part of the Bensenville freight yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, Bensenville…
General view of part of the Bensenville freight yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, Bensenville…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505807/photo-image-vintage-world-war-public-domainFree Image from public domain license