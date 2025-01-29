Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenpersonchurchartbuildingvintagefurnitureworld warChurch of Trampas, Taos Co., New MexicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 968 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7670 x 6189 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe main altar in the church, Trampas, N.M. The main altar in the church, Trampas, N.M. There are paintings on the wall behind the altar
An altar in the church dedicated to the Trinity, Trampas, N.M. The prevailing colors are grey and blue. A Coca-Cola bottle is used as a candle…
Side altar in the church dedicated to the Madonna and to Santiago Matamoro, Trampas, New Mexico
Side altar in the church dedicated to San Lorenzo and San Felipe de Jesus, Trampas, New Mexico
The altar of Nuestra Senora del Carmel on the south wall of the church, Trampas, N.M.
A Santo bulto and a painting of the Dolorosa in the church, Trampas, New Mexico
View of the church, Trampas, New Mexico
Chapel, Vadito, near Penasco, New Mexico
Placita, New Mexico
Plaza of Costilla, near the Colorado line, New Mexico
Courtyard of the Pan American Building, Washington, D.C.
General store, Chacon, New Mexico
Questa, Taos Co., New Mexico
Romeroville, near Chacon, Mora Co., New Mexico
A Spanish-American village in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains dating back to 1700 which was once a sheep…
Cerros, near Costilla, New Mexico
General store, near Questa, Taos County, New Mexico