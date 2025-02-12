rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Servicing one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction operations for a new steel plant which…
Save
Edit Image
constructionplantfacelightpersonmanvintageworld war
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Servicing one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction operations for a new steel plant which…
Servicing one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction operations for a new steel plant which…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505703/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Serving one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction…
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Serving one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308179/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram post template
Make love not war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form, Columbia Steel Co., Geneva, Utah. The new plant…
Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form, Columbia Steel Co., Geneva, Utah. The new plant…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505957/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339918/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Call for peace Instagram post template
Call for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339668/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339946/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339023/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338971/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer used in grading during the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer used in grading during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308113/image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Constructing a building on the site of a new steel mill which will soon turn out steel for the war needs, Columbia Steel…
Constructing a building on the site of a new steel mill which will soon turn out steel for the war needs, Columbia Steel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505073/photo-image-construction-scenery-woodenFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339662/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338975/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339931/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form. The new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338968/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616316/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339324/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer used in grading during the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer used in grading during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307823/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Setting a pipe with a derrick during the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Setting a pipe with a derrick during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339653/image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war quote Instagram post template
Make love not war quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640610/make-love-not-war-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339913/image-dog-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
World peace day Instagram post template
World peace day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer used in grading during the construction of a new steel mill which will…
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer used in grading during the construction of a new steel mill which will…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308117/image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer handling gravel for concrete during the construction of a new steel mill…
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Bulldozer handling gravel for concrete during the construction of a new steel mill…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339673/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license