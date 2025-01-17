Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefiresmokevintagecarworld warpublic domainlakesfireplaceCoke being pushed into a quenching car, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 961 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9144 x 7325 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coke ovens
Coal feeders on tip of coke ovens, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Cleaning out loose coke after removing a door… Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coal ovens
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke… Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Coporation, stock pile of coal and iron ore, Detroit, Mich.
Looking east toward Rackham Building, Detroit, Mich.
Looking down on a parking lot from the rear of the Fisher Building, Detroit, Mich.
Looking south from the Maccabees Building with the Detroit skyline in the distance, Detroit, Mich.
Flag, Detroit, Mich.
Traffic at 5:30 on Second Avenue, Detroit, Mich.
Realistic photograph of an old log cabin on fire flames house architecture.
Looking north on Woodward Ave., from the Maccabees Building with the Fisher Building at the far left, and the Wardell Hotel…
Flames cabin fire house.
Wooden log house burning flames fire architecture.
Realistic photograph of an old log cabin on fire flames house architecture.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Style show of clothes worn by better-dressed office workers… [Untitled photo, possibly related to: Detroit, Michigan. Style show of clothes worn by better-dressed office workers…
Birmingham (near Detroit), Michigan. Kitchen utensils hanging below a spice rack with mint, caraway, thyme, and sage jars