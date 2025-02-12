Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantfacepersonbuildingvintagefactoryworld war iipublic domainFormerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. She is a supervisor under civil service in the Assembly and Repair Department. It is her job to maintain morale among the women to help them solve housing and other personal problems. 