https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7521220Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSouthern Ring Nebula Poster from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (NIRCam Compass Image)Original image from Webb Space TelescopeMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 7521220View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 810 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2363 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8100 x 12000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSouthern Ring Nebula Poster from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (NIRCam Compass Image)More