https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592738Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal business logo template, professional design set vectorMorePremiumID : 7592738View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.74 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Minimal business logo template, professional design set vectorMore