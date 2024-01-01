https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7595810Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRose flower png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 7595810View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 894 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1117 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2979 x 4000 pxSVG | 23.88 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Rose flower png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More