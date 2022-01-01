https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7596983Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCoffee shop png icon sticker, food and drink graphic, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 7596983View personal and business license PNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxSVG | 3.47 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Coffee shop png icon sticker, food and drink graphic, transparent backgroundMore