https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614797Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFunerary Stele of Thutmose (1323–1295 BC) ornamental design in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614797View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 901 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2627 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4090 x 5450 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4090 x 5450 px | 300 dpi | 32.71 MBFree DownloadFunerary Stele of Thutmose (1323–1295 BC) ornamental design in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.More