https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614801Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudies of a Classical Bust (1774 to 1775) painting in high resolution by Joseph Wright of Derby. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614801View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1000 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2917 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3414 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3414 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 40.03 MBFree DownloadStudies of a Classical Bust (1774 to 1775) painting in high resolution by Joseph Wright of Derby. More