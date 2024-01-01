rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614809
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
7614809

View CC0 License

Relief Fragment with Head of Soldier (5th century BC) sculpture in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

