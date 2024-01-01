https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614809Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRelief Fragment with Head of Soldier (5th century BC) sculpture in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614809View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 901 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2627 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6144 x 4611 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6144 x 4611 px | 300 dpi | 81.07 MBFree DownloadRelief Fragment with Head of Soldier (5th century BC) sculpture in high resolution by anonymous. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.More