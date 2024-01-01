https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614810Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGlorification of the Host (ca. 1700) by Italian 18th Century. Original from The National Gallery of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614810View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1062 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3098 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3457 x 3905 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3457 x 3905 px | 300 dpi | 20.27 MBFree DownloadGlorification of the Host (ca. 1700) by Italian 18th Century. Original from The National Gallery of Art.More