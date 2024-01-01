rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614813
Ushabti (ca. 1580–1214 BCE) sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
7614813

View CC0 License

