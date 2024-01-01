rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614831
Study of a Relief Sculpture (ca. 1830) print in high resolution by Karl Ludwig Wilhelm von Zanth. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614831

View CC0 License

