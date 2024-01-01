https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614838Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWatering flowers by Harry Whittier Frees Original from Library of Congress. View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614838View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 918 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2679 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5441 x 4164 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5441 x 4164 px | 300 dpi | 64.85 MBFree DownloadWatering flowers by Harry Whittier Frees More