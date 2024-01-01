rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614846
James Madison, 4th President of the United States by A. Newsam & P. Duval
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

James Madison, 4th President of the United States by A. Newsam & P. Duval

Original from Library of Congress. View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614846

View CC0 License

James Madison, 4th President of the United States by A. Newsam & P. Duval

More